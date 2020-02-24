Meeting to focus on Arkansas 112

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting March 5 to discuss plans to widen a section of Arkansas 112 between Trucker's Drive and Howard Nickell Road in Fayetteville.

The meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mount Comfort Church of Christ at 3249 West Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments.

More information is available by contacting the agency's public information office at (501) 569-2000 or info@ardot.gov.

Metro on 02/24/2020