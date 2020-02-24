• Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from three different McDonald's as a teen, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami. The singer hosted a soul food brunch Saturday along with his dad Pharaoh, a self-taught chef, known for his sweet and spicy Nono Sauce, as part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Growing up, family meals were the heart of the Williams home. "Cooking is a reflection of your parents, the energy, the love. Food is a connector and it's a meeting place," Pharrell told The Associated Press during an interview before the brunch. Back home, Pharaoh Williams was always in the kitchen and so were his grandmothers. Favorite dishes included his dad's chicken and pork and fried catfish with a special sauce that Pharrell says was more savory than spicy. "His seasoning was what was always so distinctive with my dad's cooking and both my grandmothers cooked like that," he said. At Saturday's sold-out $150 per ticket brunch at the upscale Swan restaurant in Miami's design district, they served platters of cornmeal-crusted catfish with chow chow, juicy BBQ chicken and ribs, cheddar grits and French toast with candied oranges and amaretto whipped cream. Happy to leave behind his fast food days, Pharrell opened Swan restaurant and its swanky upstairs Moroccan-themed Bar Bevy in 2018 with South Beach nightlife guru and LIV club owner David Grutman. The restaurant has been a hotbed for celebrities, especially during the Super Bowl and recent Art Basel weeks, where everyone from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West to Leonardo DiCaprio and Bono have indulged.

Photo by Invision

FILE - In this June 29, 2012 file photo the Neptunes, Pharrell Williams, poses at the 25th Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

• Fifteen-year-old Marsai Martin won outstanding supporting actress in a film for her role in Little over superstar names at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, which recognize the achievements of actors, musicians and writers of color. Martin's award went with three more she won Friday for her roles in Little and the TV show black-ish during the nontelevised first night of the Image Awards. "Thank you to all the beautiful black girls out there who inspire me every day," Martin said as she accepted the supporting actress award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. She beat out Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer to win. Martin's black-ish cast mate Tracee Ellis Ross won best actress in a TV comedy series, her ninth career Image Award. "I love being a part of this ever-growing chorus of black women owning our legacies," Ross said as she accepted the award. It was a big night for black-ish all-round, with Anthony Anderson, who won best actor in a TV comedy a night earlier, hosting the show for the seventh time.

Photo by Invision

Marsai Martin arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

