STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 7, SOUTHERN 4

Coming out of the bullpen, Cole Evans helped the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finish the Louisiana Bayou Mardi Gras Classic in Thibodaux, La., with a 3-1 mark.

Entering the game with one out and bases loaded in the fifth inning, Evans picked up back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam. Evans (1-0) retired all 14 batters he faced at Ray E. Didier Field, striking out six and earning his first win as a Trojan.

Nathan Lyons collected four hits in the Trojans' 12-hit attack. Kale Emshoff went 3 for 4 and Garrett Scott went 2 for 3. Lyons, Emshoff, Scott and Tucker Childers all drove in runs.

Freshman Erik McKnight allowed three earned runs and struck out two in 41/3 innings.

NEW ORLEANS 2, ARKANSAS STATE 1

Pearce Howard's home run with one out in the top half of the ninth inning Sunday allowed New Orleans to complete a three-game sweep of Arkansas State at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro

Arkansas State (2-4) squandered a two-hit pitching performance from starter Chandler Coates, who allowed only two hits and one walk in seven innings. The Red Wolves, who managed only three hits, scored their run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jaylon Deshazier.

New Orleans (4-3) tied the game in the eighth on Jackson Murphy's one-out single. Howard's home run in the ninth was his first of the season.

Jack Jumper (0-2) took the loss. Jumper pitched two innings, gave up three hits and one walk. He struck out two.

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 8, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 6

A rally by Central Arkansas fell short Sunday afternoon in Hattisburg, Miss.

Matthew Guidry drove in three runs and Charlie Fischer homered to lead the Golden Eagles' 10-hit attack.

Southern Miss (6-1) led 8-3 after five innings. Central Arkansas (3-4) scored twice in the seventh inning and added a run in the eighth, but Eagles reliever Tyler Spring retired the Bears in order in the ninth.

Coby Potvin drove in three runs for Central Arkansas, picking up a sacrifice fly in the third inning and driving in two runs with a single in the seventh.

UCA picked up 12 hits, including three each by Connor Emmet and Beau Orlando.

Tyler Cleveland (0-1) took the loss.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 02/24/2020