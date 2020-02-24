FOOTBALL

Colorado hires Dorrell

The University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell from the Miami Dolphins. Athletic Director Rick George hired Dorrell on Sunday, two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State and 72 hours after Dorrell was promoted to assistant head coach of the Dolphins after one season as receivers coach. Dorrell, 56, who went 35-27 as UCLA's head coach from 2003-07, will be formally introduced today. Tucker, who had a decade of experience in the NFL ranks, went 5-7 in his one season in Boulder after arriving from the University of Georgia in December 2018. Dorrell brings 16 years of coaching experience in the college ranks, including 2003-07 as head coach at his alma mater, UCLA, and 14 years in the NFL, including three seasons in Denver as Mike Shanahan's wide receivers coach in the early 2000s. George has asked the Board of Regents to approve a five-year contract for Dorrell worth $18 million plus incentives that includes a starting base salary of $3.2 million with annual increases of $200,000.

GOLF

Hovland earns a victory

Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater. Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268. Teater closed with a 69 for a career-best second. He rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 with birdies on 15 and 17 in the tournament played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Mexico. Hovland earned $540,000, a full tour exemption through the 2021-22 season and spots in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship. He won in his 17th start on the tour. Hovland is the first rookie winner this season, snapping a streak of 18 events to start the season without rookie victory -- the longest since 2009. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished the tournament with an 8-under 280, 12 strokes behind the winner and tied for 44th. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a 7-under 281 in his four rounds, good enough for a tie for 50th. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) tied for 58th place with a 4-under 283.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies forward out

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks. An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee Friday night contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half of Memphis' 117-105 loss to the Lakers. Jackson is the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

MOTOR SPORTS

Johnson takes Funny Car race

Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his 18th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz. Johnson beat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman in the final with a 3.883-second pass at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Johnson edged Paul Lee, Bob Tasca lll and Ron Capps to advance to the final at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park Defending series champions Steve Torrence and Erica Enders also won in the second of 24 races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas scores 5th title

Stefanos Tsitsipas was hardly troubled in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to retain the Open 13 title on Sunday in Marseille, France, securing the fifth overall of his blossoming career without dropping a set. The second-seeded Greek broke the 19-year-old Canadian's serve three times and saved four of five break points on his own. Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 6, became the first player to retain the Marseille indoor title since Thomas Enqvist in 1998.

Opelka works OT for title

Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach Open championship. Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a semifinal delayed a day by rain, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final.

Garin wins Rio Open

Third-seeded Cristian Garin beat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 7-6 (3), 7-5 in Sunday's rain-hit final to win the Rio Open. It was Garin's second title this year after winning the Cordoba Open in Argentina earlier this month. The 25th-ranked Chilean is projected to make the top 20 when the updated rankings are published today. Despite breaking in the first game of the match, Garin struggled at times against Mager, who beat top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

BASEBALL

Pedroia placed on 60-day IR

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Sunday, further putting in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again. The Red Sox made the move while claiming right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The 36-year-old Pedroia has played just nine games over the last two seasons. The four-time All-Star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Baltimore's Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017. Pedroia has two years and $25 million remaining on his contract.

Sports on 02/24/2020