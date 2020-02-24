100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1920

• The fact that there are 500 fewer teachers in Arkansas than there were a year ago does not mean that 500 schools have been closed in the state this year, J.L. Bond, state superintendent of schools, said yesterday. It does mean, however, that many schools have been closed, Mr. Bond said.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1970

• The union that represents the striking employees of the Little Rock Waterworks said Monday that is it filing a lawsuit that asks the federal District Court to order the Waterworks Commission to reinstate W.H. Looney and other employees and to meet and bargain with the union.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1995

SPRINGDALE --Tyson Foods Inc. will build a $6 million feed mill in Aurora, Mo., that will employ 40 people and produce 10,000 tons of poultry feed a week for the company broiler complex in nearby Monett. Construction will begin immediately and will take about a year, company officials said. Tyson spokesman Archie Schaffer III said feed for 150 poultry growers in the Monett complex has been supplied by two Springdale feed mills in recent years. Monett is about 75 miles north of Springdale. The Monett complex, which processes about 1 million broilers a week for Tyson, the nation's largest poultry company, is being expanded to a capacity of 1.3 million birds a week. Monett Complex Manager Carrol Snyder said the mill would increase efficiency in the complex.

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2010

• An Arkansas Senate committee Tuesday endorsed a bill setting the amount for lottery-financed scholarships at $5,000 a year at four-year universities in the state after balking at a motion to reduce that by $1,000 a year. With Sen. Kim Hendren of Gravette dissenting, the State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee sent Senate Bill 126 by Sen. Mary Anne Salmon, D-North Little Rock, to the Senate for further consideration. The action came after Hendren's motion to lower the amount failed for lack of a second from the six committee members at the meeting. Sen. Gilbert Baker of Conway and Hendren, who both plan to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate this year, clashed over Hendren's motion. The Legislature is deciding what amount to set for college scholarships that are to be financed largely from net proceeds of the state's lottery. State officials estimate that in the 2010-11 school year the scholarships will cost about $120 million -- 18,600 students at four-year universities at $5,000 each, totaling about $93 million and about 10,600 students at two-year colleges at $2,500 each, totaling about $26.5 million.

