Police ID 2 men shot to death in North Little Rock

North Little Rock Police investigate a double homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Ben Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
North Little Rock police identified the victims of Sunday's double homicide as 39-year-old Fred Wesson and 44-year-old Avery Cooksey in a news release on Monday evening.
According to police, both victims were found dead of gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene after a 12:45 p.m. call indicated victims being shot. One victim was found inside of a residence located at 1807 Ben St. and the other was outside on the ground.
Police have not released more details about the deaths and say a homicide investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.