Police ID 2 men shot to death in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police identified the victims of Sunday's double homicide as 39-year-old Fred Wesson and 44-year-old Avery Cooksey in a news release on Monday evening.

According to police, both victims were found dead of gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene after a 12:45 p.m. call indicated victims being shot. One victim was found inside of a residence located at 1807 Ben St. and the other was outside on the ground.

Police have not released more details about the deaths and say a homicide investigation is ongoing.