Prosecutors drop murder charge against man in North Little Rock skate park shooting

Prosecutors on Monday dropped a capital murder charge against Davion Wright, who authorities had accused of participating in the shooting and robbery of two men, one of whom died, at a North Little Rock skate park in July 2018.
Three co-defendants have pleaded to lesser charges and received prison time.
The prosecutors said the surviving victim cannot conclusively confirm statements by the co-defendants that Wright, now 19, was one of the shooters. Defendants cannot be tried when the only evidence is uncorroborated co-defendant testimony.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.