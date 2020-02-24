Sections
Prosecutors drop murder charge against man in North Little Rock skate park shooting

by John Lynch | Today at 3:55 p.m.
Prosecutors on Monday dropped a capital murder charge against Davion Wright, who authorities had accused of participating in the shooting and robbery of two men, one of whom died, at a North Little Rock skate park in July 2018.

Three co-defendants have pleaded to lesser charges and received prison time.

The prosecutors said the surviving victim cannot conclusively confirm statements by the co-defendants that Wright, now 19, was one of the shooters. Defendants cannot be tried when the only evidence is uncorroborated co-defendant testimony.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

