Razorback football signee Catrell Wallace arrested in sex assault investigation

— Catrell Wallace, a Bryant High School student who in December signed to play football at the University of Arkansas, was arrested Monday in Benton.

Wallace, 18, was arrested in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony, and tampering, a Class D felony, according to his detention profile on the Saline County Sheriff’s Office website. He was booked into the county jail at 8:46 a.m., Monday and has not had a bond set, according to jail records.

Krista Petty with the Benton Police Department said in an email Monday that Wallace’s arrest report was unavailable, but the department will issue a press release about the arrest later in the day.

"It's still an active/ongoing investigation, and we do not release incident reports in those instances," Petty wrote.

In a statement released through the UA athletics media relations department, Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman said he was "aware of the serious allegations” involving Wallace.

“We are gathering information and (are) in contact with the proper authorities regarding the situation,” Pittman said. “Once we have additional information, we will make a determination on his status with our program.”

As a defensive end and linebacker, Wallace recorded 60 tackles - including a sack and six others for loss - broke up four passes and blocked four punts as a senior on Bryant’s Class 7A state championship team.

Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock contributed to this report