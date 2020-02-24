Razorbacks' rally never materializes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team's winning streak came to an end Sunday afternoon.

Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 and Florida upset the No. 22-ranked Razorbacks 83-80 win at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

A'Tyanna Gaulden and Amber Ramirez led Arkansas scoring 17 apiece. Gaulden handed out a team-high four assists.

Arkansas (21-6, 9-5 SEC) entered the game having won three in a row and six of its last seven. The Razorbacks had defeated Florida 79-57 in Fayetteville on Jan. 26.

Florida had the ball at their end of the floor clinging to an 83-80 lead with 1.5 seconds left. Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee stole the inbounds pass and dribbled across the timeline for a desperation heave which bounced off the backboard to end the game.

Florida (15-12, 6-8) scored the game's first 10 points and never trailed. The Gators extended its lead to 19-5 and wrapped up the first quarter ahead 26-16.

The Gators enjoyed a 61-51 advantage with 2:55 left in the third when Arkansas began the climb back. A'Tyanna Gaulden made a pair of free throws capping a 17-9 Razorbacks run that reduced their deficit to 75-73 with 3:39 remaining. Amber Ramirez's three-pointer made it 81-80 with 75 seconds left, but Smith followed with a jumper with 55 seconds to go ending the scoring for both teams.

Dungee and Rokia Doumbia led the Razorbacks with seven rebounds each. Florida enjoyed a 45-32 advantage on the boards. The Gators hit 34 of 73 (46.6%) shots from the floor while the Razorbacks were 29 of 63 (46.0%).

ALABAMA 66,

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 64

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Megan Abrams' tip-in at the buzzer lifted Alabama to a victory over Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide had the ball in a tied game with five seconds left when Jordan Lewis' floater from the side slid off the side of the rim and into the fingertips of Abrams, who put it in before time expired.

Alabama (16-11, 6-8) stayed in the ball game most of the first three quarters thanks to the three-point shot. The Crimson Tide made seven of their first 12 from behind the arc. Jasmine Walker's three-pointer cut a 10-point halftime deficit to two at 47-45.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 10-3) were led by Jessika Carter, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 67,

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 58

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina held 14th-ranked Kentucky to 30% shooting to earn its 21st consecutive victory.

The win, coupled with Mississippi State's loss to Alabama earned the Gamecocks the SEC regular season championship.

The Gamecocks (27-1, 14-0) trailed early before outscoring the Wildcats 17-1 over the final 5:14 of the first quarter. Kentucky mounted several small rallies and got within 49-40 midway through the third, but South Carolina closed with a 10-3 spurt that included consecutive transition baskets by Cooke.

Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) outscored the Gamecocks 15-8 in the fourth but didn't get within single digits until Rhyne Howard's three-pointer with 3 seconds remaining.

No. 16 TEXAS A&M 84,

AUBURN 54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and Texas A&M cruised to a win over Auburn.

Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4), who won their fourth in a row and are 14-0 against the Tigers.

N'dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage.

Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-16, 3-11) and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

WASHINGTON 74, No. 8 UCLA 68

SEATTLE -- Amber Melgoza scored 20 points, Rita Pleskevich added 15 and Washington upset UCLA.

The Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Pac-12) started the day by celebrating GiGi Garcia on senior day with an emotional opening tip, then hammered and harassed the Bruins (22-4, 12-4) behind Melgoza's gritty play.

Washington put a red mark on the Bruins postseason resume as they fight for a top seed in both the Pac-12 and the NCAA Tournaments. Melgoza drove the lane again and again, getting battered by UCLA's post players with little help from the referees until the end when she was knocked to the floor on a drive, and answered with two free throws. She added two more with 3.4 seconds left to seal the victory.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 79,

PITTSBURGH 47

PITTSBURGH -- Kylee Shook scored 17 points to lead Louisville to a rout of Pitt.

Louisville (25-3, 14-2 ACC) led by just one point at the end of the first quarter, but took over, using a 50-17 margin over the middle two quarters to turn the game into a rout.

Shook shot 7 of 10 from the floor and was 2 of 3 from three-point range while also grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. The double-double was her sixth of the season and third in four games.

Junior Gabbie Green scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (4-23, 1-15), who have dropped seven in a row.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Jaylyn Sherrod scored seven of her 12 points in a game-ending 15-0 run and Colorado pulled away from No. 11 Arizona for a 50-38 win. ... Cameron Onken scored 12 points to go along with 18 rebounds and 10 assists as Villanova pulled off a 76-58 upset of No. 12 DePaul in Philadelphia. ... Mikayla Pivec scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 76-63 to snap a four-game losing streak. ... Francesca Pan scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 17 Florida State. ... Andrea Torres and Brynna Maxwell scored 15 points apiece and Dru Gylten had a career-high 12 assists to lead Utah to a 75-71 upset of No. 21 Arizona State. ... Jasmine Franklin scored 17 points, Alexa Willard added 15 and No. 23 Missouri State cruised to a 82-58 win over Indiana State.

UA Women's basketball Amber Ramirez

Sports on 02/24/2020