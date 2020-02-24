Republican group reports backing Barbara Webb

The Republican State Leadership Committee reported on Monday that it had spent $225,000 on digital, TV and radio ads backing Barbara Webb in the non-partisan race for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Webb, the wife of Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb, is facing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch in the election, which is on March 3. Early voting has already begun.

In a pre-election report filed with the Secretary of State's office Monday, RSLC-Judicial Fairness Initiative reported that it spent $75,000 on radio ads, $25,000 on digital ads and $125,000 on television ads, all supporting Webb.

That amount dwarfs what either candidate reported having available to spend in their campaign accounts. In Monday's report, the RSLC disclosed that it has an additional $175,000 available to spend in Arkansas.

The group spent even larger sums in 2018 in an unsuccessful effort to support David Sterling in a race for the Supreme Court that was won by current Justice Courtney Hudson.

It's unclear what specific advertisements the RSLC is putting on the airwaves, however the group uploaded an ad to Youtube on Monday railing against an "out-of-control left," featuring images of Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Webb, the ad says, "won't stand for any of it."

Webb said that the ad expenditure is "not something my campaign has anything to do with."

A representative with the RSLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Welch, who predicted earlier this month that out-of-state groups would soon inject money into the race, said Monday that the group's efforts were merely an attempt to support the wife of a Republican Party official.

"They haven't pointed to one thing I've done as a judge that they're complaining about," Welch said.

Over the weekend, Welch was criticized by Webb for donating money to Democrats before being elected to the bench in 2012. Welch responded that he ceased political donations after becoming a judge, and that he was reaching out to both parties in his campaign for the Supreme Court.

