Health care notebook

State in top 4 on

unpaid caregivers

Arkansas was among four states with the most unpaid caregivers for people who are sick or who have disabilities, according to an analysis in a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication released last week.

Data gathered through telephone surveys conducted from 2015-17 showed that more than 25% of Arkansas adults are in a caregiving role, the majority of whom were women.

About a third of caregivers in the state said their own health was fair or poor -- also among the highest reported rates within that group.

More than 17 million people in the United States performed informal caregiving duties related to health care in 2015. The CDC said such assistance can strengthen relationships between caregivers and the people in their care.

It also can "place an emotional and physical strain on caregivers, leading to higher rates of depression, lower quality of life, and poorer overall health," researchers wrote.

During the period studied, roughly 1 in 5 caregivers nationwide reported health issues.

The need for caregivers is expected to grow in the coming years based on the aging of the U.S. population and because of increased life expectancies, the report said.

UAMS black expo

set for Saturday

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hosts its Midsouth Summit Black Expo on Saturday.

The annual event celebrates Black History Month and includes a health fair, entertainment, cultural exhibits and tax preparation services.

There's also a spotlight on minority-owned businesses, and a mobile mammography unit will be on-site.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock.

Registration to receive a mammogram is available by calling (800) 259-8794.

Analysis: 11 rural

hospitals in peril

Of 48 rural hospitals in Arkansas, 11 were considered vulnerable to closure, according to a report released this month from the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The analysis used metrics such as occupancy, revenue, length of stay and political factors (such as a state's expansion of its Medicaid program) to assess rural hospitals across the nation.

Those hospitals have been struggling with changes to reimbursement rates, declining populations in their regions and other systemic pressures.

In Arkansas, five hospitals were tagged as "most vulnerable" by researchers, though the report did not specify which hospitals those were.

Nineteen rural hospitals closed in 2019, the single worst year for such closures and almost double the number -- 10 -- of closures in 2017, the report said.

That includes Arkansas' first rural hospital closure in many years with the shuttering of De Queen Medical Center last spring.

SundayMonday on 02/24/2020