WOMEN’S GOLF

Arkansas State claims Rio Verde title

Led by individual champion Grayson Gladden and runner-up Elise Schultz, the Arkansas State women’s golf team claimed their second consecutive tournament crown in winning the Rio Verde (Ariz.) Invitational that concluded Sunday.

The Red Wolves finished the tournament with a three-round 880 (+16), 12 strokes better than second-place Northern Illinois. Xavier was third with a 903.

Gladden earned her first career individual tournament title with a 1-under par 215. Schultz was one stroke behind Gladden with an even-par 216.

Olivia Schmidt turned in a 6-over 221, Maria Jose Atristain Vega fired a 12-over 228 to tie for 28th place and Madison Smith shot a 22-over 238 for a tie for 68th.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Malena Austerslaatt posted a career-best 7-over 223 to tie for ninth at the event. The Trojans’ 53-over 917 was good enough for an eighth-place showing in the 18-team event.

SOFTBALL

UCA wins 1 of 2 in Conway

Cylia Hill belted a two-run home run and Kaylyn Shepherd drove in three runs as Central Arkansas defeated Morehead State 10-2 on Sunday.

Jordan Johnson (3-2) allowed four hits in four inning to notch the victory.

Later in the day, UCA suffered a 7-4 loss to Southern Mississippi. Southern Miss used a three-run home run from Alyssa Davis to break out to a 7-0 advantage. Kayla Crutchmer led UCA with three hits.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Arkansas State blanks Incarnate Word

Arkansas State improved to 2-3 with a 4-0 victory over Incarnate Word in Ruston, La., on Sunday afternoon.

Pornpawee Pramethong and Berta Masdevall-Masip earned a 6-1 decision for the doubles point.

In singles play, victories came from Allison Quammen, Pramethong and Jill Morse.

BASEBALL

Hendrix falls to Washington-St. Louis

Seth Tucker collected three RBI and J.P. Medick drove in two runs, but Hendrix suffered a 9-5 loss to Washington-St. Louis at Warrior Field in Conway on Sunday afternoon.

Hendrix (3-7) managed six hits but committed three errors in getting swept in the three-game series to Washington-St. Louis (3-0).