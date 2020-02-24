TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UAPB women vs. Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 5-19, 4-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 15-9, 10-3 SERIES Texas Southern leads 14-5

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Kyeonia Harris, 5-5, Jr. 10.4 3.5 G Noe’ll Taylor, 5-8, Sr. 9.1 3.3 G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9, Fr. 6.4 2.3 G Trasity Totten, 5-10, Jr. 7.6 3.9 F Aiya El Hassan, 5-11, Sr. 7.7 3.5 COACH Dawn Brown (5-19 in one season at UAPB)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ciani Cryor, 5-5, Sr. 17.1 4.9 G Richelle Velez, 5-7, Sr. 10.5 1.2 G Jekalen Jones, 5-10, Jr. 3.4 2.5 F Niya Mitchell, 5-10, Sr. 15.8 11.5 F Breasia McElrath, 6-0, Sr. 3.8 2.9 COACH Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (35-22 in two seasons at Texas Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 59.1 Points for 71.0 73.3 Points against 67.8 -5.5 Rebound margin -4.3 0.0 Turnover margin +3.7 36.2 FG pct. 41.9 25.7 3-pt pct. 30.3 60.8 FT pct. 60.4 CHALK TALK UAPB snapped a five-game losing streak with a 69-54 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in Pine Bluff. … Texas Southern enters off back-to-back wins over Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State. … Texas Southern has won the past three meetings against UAPB, which included a 78-77 victory in this season’s first meeting on Jan. 27 in Houston.

— Trenton Daeschner

UAPB men vs. Texas Southern

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-23, 2-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 13-13, 10-3 SERIES Texas Southern leads 15-5

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Marcus Wallace, 6-1, Sr. 4.2 1.5 F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Jr. 8.7 4.6 F Marquell Carter, 6-6, Sr. 9.0 5.8 F Markedric Bell, 6-7, Jr. 9.7 4.6 F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Jr. 7.9 4.6 COACH George Ivory (135-245 in 12 seasons at UAPB)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Tyrik Armstrong, 5-10, Sr. 14.2 3.7 G John Jones, 6-0, Jr. 8.6 1.8 F Justin Hopkins, 6-5, Jr. 10.2 4.5 F Yahuza Rasas, 6-7, So. 8.7 6.6 F Eden Ewing, 6-8, Sr. 9.3 4.6 COACH Johnny Jones (37-27 in two seasons at Texas Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 53.5 Points for 72.2 67.0 Points against 76.3 -0.9 Rebound margin +0.8 -2.7 Turnover margin -1.0 39.7 FG pct. 41.3 27.8 3-pt pct. 30.3 58.0 FT pct. 69.6 CHALK TALK UAPB enters on a 11-game losing streak. … Texas Southern enters on a three-game winning streak. … Texas Southern won the first meeting against UAPB this season, 68-57, on Jan. 27 in Houston.