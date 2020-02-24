Sections
Toddler, woman, killed in crash on U.S. 67 near I-40 in North Little Rock, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A toddler and a 37-year-old woman died after a crash near Interstate 40 on Monday morning in North Little Rock, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. as a 2005 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on U.S. 67 toward I-40 west, a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police indicates. The car left the road and struck an overpass pillar, according to the report.

Troopers said Kellyn Ann Heringer of Paragould and a boy died in the crash. The boy was a toddler, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said, though the youth's age wasn't immediately available.

A 27-year-old Paragould woman who was a passenger in the Pontiac was also injured, state police said.

Troopers described conditions as rainy when the crash happened.

At least 65 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.

