U.S. strikes militants' Somalia compound

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Africa Command bombed an al-Shabab compound near Dujuuma, Somalia, on Sunday, the seventh in a series of strikes on the terrorist group this month in operations coordinated with the Somali government.

Three militants were wounded, according to a U.S. assessment. The strike came a day after two were killed and one was wounded at a compound near Saakow and four days after a strike killed three people near Wadajir. No civilians were injured or killed, according to a U.S. assessment.

Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence for the U.S. Africa Command, touted the importance of U.S. support for the counterterrorism mission.

"China and Russia appear content to remain on the sidelines as our African partners, with U.S. support, fight extremism and pave the way to enhanced security and stability on the continent," he said in a statement.

Africa Command said the al-Qaida-aligned militant group's leadership has expressed a desire to attack U.S. interests, but it lacks the capability to strike the U.S. homeland because of pressure placed on the group.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Africa last week in an effort to reassure allies that the U.S. is committed to fighting the spread of Islamist militancy, even as President Donald Trump's administration weighs a reduction in troops stationed across the continent.

