Van Buren's Franco takes bowling title

Van Buren's Omar Franco rolled a 664 to edge Fort Smith Southside's Andrew Stephen to claim the Class 6A state individual crown and helped lead the Pointers to the team title as well at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

The Pointers totaled 4,190 pins to outdistance Conway with 4,096. Fayetteville was third with 4,065.

Individually, Franco rolled 211, 227 and 226 to edge Stephen, who finished with 650 -- rolling games of 233, 185 and 232. Franco's teammates Steven Dye and Caleb Jenkins finished third and fourth, respectively.

Cabot claimed the girls' team title with 3,849, followed by Conway at 3,451 and 6A-West Conference champion Rogers Heritage third with 3,354.

Jaymie Burrow of Conway easily won the girls' individual title with 648. Bree Wilson of Cabot was second with 582, followed by Bentonville West's Marlyssa Lee third at 559.

SundayMonday on 02/24/2020