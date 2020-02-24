Vehicle accidents on roads in state leave 3 people dead

A Little Rock woman was killed in a single-car crash Saturday morning in Little Rock, according to Little Rock police.

Eden Nicole Schulze, 26, was driving westbound at approximately 6:45 a.m. when her 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander left the roadway and hit a tree at 18 Robinwood Drive, Police Department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said in an email. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, Barnes said.

A 51-year-old Springdale man died Saturday when his 2003 Chevrolet ran off U.S. 412 in rural Madison County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

About 10:57 a.m., Chad E. Smith's vehicle drove into a ditch, then overcorrected and began spinning when he reentered the roadway. When the vehicle entered the median, it overturned, the report said.

A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning killed a Glenwood woman, according to a state police report.

Paula Hernandez, 58, was killed when her 2004 Mazda MPV was in a collision with a 2011 GMC pickup at 6:15 a.m. on U.S. 70 in Glenwood.

An unnamed minor in Hernandez's car was injured, the report said.

Metro on 02/24/2020