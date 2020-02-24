Virus spreads in S. Korea, Italy

HONG KONG -- Coronavirus outbreaks in South Korea and Italy continued to expand rapidly Sunday as both countries reported a slew of new cases and Italian authorities raced to seal off hot spots.

While the latest Chinese figures showed new cases largely concentrated in Hubei, concern was growing about the virus in other parts of the world, including in Europe, which had yet to see a large-scale outbreak until now, and where containment efforts could test the continent's open-border ideals.

South Korea reported a significant rise in cases Sunday, with 169 new cases bringing the total to 602 and two more deaths for a total of six. Italy said the number of confirmed cases had reached 152, up from three in a matter of days.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared a red alert, the first in the country since the 2009 H1N1 swine flu epidemic.

The sudden outbreak in Italy caught authorities there off guard, while triggering severe interruptions of the sort that have upended life in China. Universities across northern Italy, where the outbreak is concentrated, are shuttered; major soccer matches have been canceled. Venice's famed Carnival, which can draw more than 100,000 people daily, was cut short by two days.

"Since we're dealing with the risk of an epidemic, we cannot say we're certain that we can contain it," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the news channel Sky TG24. "But these are absolutely measures we deem effective -- very rigorous -- to contain the spread of the coronavirus, to limit the risk of contagion." Authorities said they were seeing cases, including two in Venice, that had no apparent connection to Chinese travelers or the closed-off hot spots.

But authorities admitted they were seeing cases, including two in Venice, that had no apparent connection to Chinese travelers or the closed-off Italian hot spots, which are mostly concentrated toward the south of Milan.

A broader outbreak would be particularly complicated in Europe, where countries maintain open borders. Conte said changing that policy would be "draconian" and could be devastating for the Italian economy, which is among the weakest on the continent.

The Chinese government announced today there had been 409 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in mainland China to 77,345, with 150 more deaths from the outbreak bringing the total to 2,592 across the nation.

Within China, the outbreak remains worst in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in December. The new official figures showed that the vast majority of new cases confirmed across China -- 630 -- were in the province, as were all but one of the new deaths.

Hubei has been under lockdown since Jan. 23, an unprecedented organizational response to a health crisis. As of Sunday, three cruise ships had arrived in Wuhan to house medical workers for the city's stretched health care system, drawing mixed reactions from Chinese internet users.

Japan's NHK reported the same day that cases had risen to 135 -- not including the cases linked to the Diamond Princess, where at least 650 people who traveled aboard the ship are now confirmed cases.

The Diamond Princess outbreak alone has had a global impact. At least 18 Americans and seven Australians have tested positive for the virus after returning to their home countries, and medical authorities in both countries say they expect to find more cases as more tests are carried out.

With some new indications that the coronavirus may have a longer incubation period than 14 days and a variety of cases with no clear link to Hubei, as well as lingering worries about China's counting methods, health officials remain concerned about the risk of a global pandemic.

The large number of new cases confirmed in Hubei continue to present challenges for the province, which has now been on lockdown for almost a month.

On Sunday, Wuhan's Union Jiangbei Hospital announced that 29-year-old Xia Sisi, a front-line doctor from the department of gastroenterology, had died of coronavirus early Sunday. Xia had been hospitalized Jan. 19, the hospital said.

The toll on health workers in Hubei has been heavy. China Daily reported that another 29-year-old doctor in Wuhan, Peng Yinhua, died Thursday after postponing his wedding to help combat the outbreak.

China is bringing in seven cruise ships to help house medical workers for the coronavirus response, with the first, named Blue Whale, arriving Friday evening, followed by Changjiang Fu Tai and Changjiang Fu Tai No. 2 on Saturday.

In total, the ships will provide 1,267 beds for health workers, according to local media reports, and China has made extensive efforts to provide a safe environment, including having a dedicated ship to dispose of waste. But on Chinese social media, opinions were split on the idea, with some people comparing it to the situation aboard the Diamond Princess.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/224virus/]

At the beginning of the weekend, Italy had cases in two of its largest northern provinces, Lombardy and Veneto, mostly spread around smaller towns. But authorities said Sunday that there were also cases in Piemonte and Emilia-Romagna, also in the north.

The president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said schools would be shut down until March.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 169 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, raising the national tally of the virus to 602.

State officials in Afghanistan and Armenia have closed their borders to neighboring Iran as a preventive measure after Iran's Health Ministry confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths in the country on state television Sunday.

In Israel, reports that a group of South Koreans who tested positive for the infection had visited some of the country's most popular religious and tourist spots prompted concern across the country.

Dozens of students who may have been in proximity to the South Korean tourists were directed to stay in home-based quarantine for two weeks, as were hotel housekeepers and employees of Masada, Tel Ber Sheeva and other national parks.

More than 800 people in Japan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, though the bulk of those cases come from the passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship -- which has reported an additional 57 cases, bringing the total to 691.

An additional 147 cases that are not tied to the ship also have been reported, the Japanese Health Ministry said.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in his first news conference since ascending to the throne, said Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in the summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a government task force to prepare for a potential surge in the number of people infected with the virus, NHK reported.

Information for this article was contributed by Stefano Pitrelli, Simon Denyer, Steve Hendrix and Liu Yang of The Washington Post.

A Section on 02/24/2020