They don’t call Blue Hole a Special Interest Area for nothing

Lowell Collins takes the slick, moss-covered stream bed "serious" during a Feb. 8 Ozark Society hiking trip to the Blue Hole Special Interest Area, Wolf Den Hollow and Hurricane Creek waterfalls in Pope County north of Hector. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Bob Robinson)

HECTOR — As vehicles converged on the Big Piney Ranger Station here, it didn't appear there would be a large turnout for The Ozark Society's Feb. 8 day hike, despite its promise of conservation, preservation, intrinsic beauty and discovery.

Then the doors opened, and carpooling passengers poured out. More than 30 explorers from the society's Pulaski and Highlands chapters had made the journey for "The Blue Hole Adventure."

Not to be confused with the gem of a swimming hole also known as Blue Hole on Little Mulberry Creek near the communities of Boston and Fallsville, our destination was a National Forest Special Interest Area created by the confluence of Hurricane Creek and a Wolf Creek drainage.

Also, this Hurricane Creek is not the stream that feeds Big Piney Creek near Fort Douglas, nor the many other like-named waterways across the state. Our destination was the Hurricane Creek that drains into the East Fork of the Illinois Bayou.

At the announced departure time (or at least at a time close to it) following even more consolidation of vehicles, we headed north out of Hector on Arkansas 27. After about a 0.7 mile, we left pavement in our rearview mirror and felt the calming crunch of gravel under our tires on White Oak Mountain Road, aka Forest Road 1301.

Immediately, we were engulfed in the dense green pine forest that closely borders the well-groomed pathway. Later, the pines gave way to stands of healthy hardwood forest. As the elevation increased, an opening in the wall of trees revealed a panoramic view across the lush Arkansas River Valley at the base of the mountain, complete with the ever-present plume of steam rising from the tower of Arkansas Nuclear One.

After just over 11 miles, we turned left onto Forest Road 1311 to continue another 1½ miles to a crossroads that was the intended endpoint of our hike. After dropping off two vehicles, we traveled another mile along the road and then parked the remaining vehicles.

Tom McClure, a born and raised Arkansan and longtime member of the Ozark Society, led the group away from the forest road to begin our adventure by hiking on an abandoned logging road.

The trip had a dual agenda. Not only were we out to enjoy a visit to one of the state's natural jewels, scenic Blue Hole, our interest also included an opportunity to witness the health and well-being of the 2,190 acres of protected land surrounding the feature.

This area had originally been included in land to be protected by the Arkansas Wilderness Act of 1983, sponsored by then-Sen. Dale Bumpers. The area falls within the boundaries described as the East Fork Wilderness in the Ozark-Saint Francis National Forest. These designated lands were to become components of the National Wilderness Preservation System, which is intended to protect federally managed wilderness areas for preservation in their natural condition. As often occurs in the give-and-take of congressional committee negotiations, this area was omitted in the final, approved version.

However, the committee did recognize a Special Interest Area, containing unique wilderness, recreation, aesthetic and water quality values worthy of preservation and directed the Forest Service to manage the area "to retain its undisturbed and natural conditions," which protects it from development and prohibits such activities as timber cutting and motorized vehicle use.

Ozark Society members said they appreciate the support the Forest Service provides in preserving these and other special natural scenic areas and encouraged their continued efforts.

LET THE ADVENTURE BEGIN

To limit distractions during our wilderness experience — and help us avoid distracting other hikers who might be in the area — we split into three groups. With staggered departures and maintaining appropriate spacing, each group began to follow the old logging trace.

On past excursions into this area with fellow adventurer Bill Steward, we have always chosen to drop off the road into Wolf Den Hollow drainage and bushwhack along its banks. But this day's plan was to hike the logging paths so we could observe Mother Nature's progress in her reclamation of man's past activities.

The old trace was obvious and easy walking for the first mile. As we settled into a rhythm, some were catching up on the lives of old friends while others drifted farther back to enjoy a moment of ecotherapy.

During its half-century of Special Interest Area protection from logging, the area has grown into a mature forest supporting a healthy dense canopy, with a watershed that is 99% forested. Among the many species of trees hikers spotted there were thick-trunked wild cherry, black walnut and, my favorite, shagbark hickory.

Our route into the drainage was mostly a gradual descent, following sloping natural-terrace benches across the hillside. Where trees had collapsed across the trace, hikers chose to scramble over the trunks blocking the path or skirt around their extremities.

One particularly troublesome deadfall we encountered included about a dozen once-tall trees stacked over one another like giant Pick-up Sticks. With the tops of these trees pointing all different directions, we concluded this was the result of a mini-tornado, its circular winds having twisted the trees around, uprooting several. From the clumps of rich soil still clinging to the roots that dangled from the exposed underside of the trees, we deduced this occurred within the past year.

The group paused to investigate. Storm damage is part of the natural process that returns an area to its original state. If this had not been protected Special Interest Area acreage, a crew would have come in with heavy equipment and power saws to open up the path. But here, these downed trees would remain to create protective habitats that would invite new life. Critters would find safety in the small shelters formed by the decaying trunks; entire ecosystems would prosper during the natural decomposition process.

McClure explained that allowing path-blocking deadfall to decay where it lies is part of the natural cycle. This provides a baseline for comparison with the remaining forest. Managing the national forest is an ongoing experiment, he said. By allowing "nature managed" areas to do their thing, researchers can see the long-term effects of changes made in "man-managed" environments.

WE HAVE ARRIVED

Hiking down the final switchback of the logging trace, we dropped into the basin of Wolf Den Hollow. Immediately, we heard the gentle trickle of water flowing in a nearby stream.

Several hikers rock-hopped across the waterway to the other side, while others remained on the near bank and meandered downstream through the hollow. Soon we reached one of the natural highpoints on our hike, Blue Hole Cascade.

The stream now stretched some 30 feet across a solid rock slab bottom. As a curtain of water gracefully flowed over the jagged lip, it began a 15-foot descent over layer upon layer of rock ledges before tumbling into the churning, bubbling pool below.

With the water depth lower than the tops of our boots, we cautiously crossed to the far side, the early hikers calling back warnings about the slippery, moss-covered rock.

Once across and seated on the dry rock ledges bordering the cascading water, we dangled our feet over the edge and leisurely riffled through our daypacks for snacks and drinks.

THERE'S MORE!

Rather than continuing to follow the stream bank, we chose to hike over a small knoll to visit a "bonus" waterfall on nearby Wolf Creek. This waterfall was well worth the side trip, and from there it was just a short hike to reach the stream's union with Hurricane Creek, and beautiful Blue Hole.

Arkansas has several well known woodland ponds called "the blue hole." This one carries minerals washed through the Ozark National Forest by Wolf Creek and Hurricane Creek. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Bob Robinson)

The blue tint of the water is the result of suspended geological particles collected on the journey through the watershed. The merger of the pair of streams results in a tranquil, reflective pool of water that invites visitors to linger.

On the wide rock shelf overlooking the pool, everyone found a comfortable perch to relax for a few moments and enjoy the pure, fresh scent of the flowering witch hazel growing on the nearby shore.

A BONUS ADVENTURE, FOR SOME

The hike into Blue Hole involved more than a 1,000-foot elevation change. We soon discovered that the return route did not include the gentle sweeping switchbacks experienced on the leisurely stroll coming in. This exit route proceeded straight up the mountain, with several rocky eroded sections making the hike out even more strenuous.

On this long, arduous trek up, hikers spread out and the group divided. As a result, the story of the rest of the hike will vary depending on which parties are doing the telling.

Versions diverge at an intersection of logging roads encountered on the uphill hike.

Some have suggested that the lead group, of which I was a member, took the wrong route and became lost. I prefer to say we chose to follow the road less traveled.

The trailing group, which happened to be most of the hikers, turned right to continue up the hillside on a well-defined trace back to the drop vehicles.

Our group continued straight, following a less defined trace. And the farther we hiked, the more difficult it became to find a path at all.

However, we tramped onward and upward. Our journey crossed several deep drainages and required the occasional scramble among large boulders. There were sections where the group had to search at length to locate faint remnants of the former logging road.

At one point we were unable to find any evidence of earlier human presence. We did discover a beautiful, 30-foot waterfall that made the "detour" well worth the added effort.

But there was never any doubt as to where we were. We just continued in a southward direction until we reached the road.

We stepped foot on the road less than a 10th of a mile from the drop-off vehicles, and we arrived well ahead of the group that had followed the "correct" route.

As we pioneers sat waiting, enjoying homemade snacks and adult beverages, we resolved that our chosen route greatly contributed to the overall success of this reconnaissance hike. For we had witnessed firsthand that — when left unmanaged — nature will recover to its natural state.

Bob Robinson is the author of Bicycling Guide to the Mississippi River Trail, Bicycling Guide to Route 66 and Bicycling Guide to the Lake Michigan Trail (spiritscreek.com).

