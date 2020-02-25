Police and rescue workers gather at the scene of Monday’s crash at a Carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany. (AP/dpa/Uwe Zucchi)

30 paradegoers injured in car attack

BERLIN -- A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd at a Carnival parade in a small town in central Germany, injuring about 30 people including children, officials said Monday.

The driver, a 29-year-old German citizen, was arrested at the scene in Volkmarsen near Kassel, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin, prosecutors said. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide.

A spokesman for Frankfurt prosecutors, Alexander Badle, said in a statement that "about 30 people" were injured. They were taken to surrounding hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also injured, Badle said.

"The investigation, especially into the circumstances of the crime, continues," he said. "In particular, no information can yet be provided about a motive. The investigation is exploring all avenues."

Peter Beuth, interior minister for the state of Hesse, said about a third of those injured were children, who had come to watch the parade and collect candy that's traditionally thrown into the crowds at Carnival celebrations in Germany.

Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau reported.

Family members critical after gas blast

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Three women and a 10-year-old boy remain in critical condition in North Macedonia, a day after a home cooking-gas explosion that killed another four members of their extended family, health authorities said Monday.

The head of the intensive care unit in the capital Skopje's hospital, Ilir Hasani, said the women, between 30 and 50, suffered burns on 80% of their bodies and have been put on respiratory machines. The boy has burns on 75% of his body, Hasani said.

Nine- and 11-year-old sisters and their cousin, an 8-year-old boy, were killed instantly early Sunday when the gas cylinder exploded in the living room of a house in the village of Romanovce. A 58-year-old man died of his injuries later Sunday in a Skopje hospital.

Ten people, all members of the same family including some who were visiting, were in the house at the time of the accident.

Apart from the three women and the child in critical condition, the remaining two people -- a 7-month-pregnant woman and a 65-year-old man -- suffered lighter injuries.

It was unclear what caused the accident. Local media reported that the gas cylinder exploded while the family was preparing breakfast.

Sherpas try for winter record on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Four experienced Sherpa guides say they will attempt to climb to the top of Mount Everest in the span of less than a week during the winter season to set a new record on the world's highest peak.

The team flew on a helicopter to the Everest base camp Monday and will begin the ascent today.

Team leader Tashi Lakpa, 34, said he and the others plan to reach the 29,035-foot summit Saturday, make a quick descent and return to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, on Sunday.

"The last teams that scaled the peak in winter did it in two months, but we are planning to do it in five days. We are attempting to set a new mountaineering record," Lakpa said Monday in Kathmandu.

The team members will be battling extreme cold, high winds and piled-up snow and ice as they try to become the first to reach the top of Everest in the winter in 27 years.

Only a handful of climbers have reached the mountain's peak during that season. The feat was first accomplished in 1980, and has not been done since 1993.

Everest is mainly scaled during the spring climbing season in April and May, when weather conditions are more favorable.

Pilot ordered arrested in fatal crash

ANKARA, Turkey -- A court ordered the arrest of the pilot of a plane that crashed this month at an Istanbul airport, killing three passengers, on charges of "involuntary manslaughter and causing injury," Turkey's state-run news agency said Monday.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 ran off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Feb. 5, crashed into a ditch and broke apart while landing in bad weather. Some 180 passengers and crew members were injured in the crash that saw passengers scramble through the split fuselage to escape.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors investigating the crash interrogated the pilot after his discharge from a hospital. A court in Istanbul later ordered the pilot, identified only as M.A., arrested pending trial, Anadolu said.

Prosecutors have taken statements from air traffic control staff, airport employees and the pilots of two other planes that aborted landings shortly before the Pegasus flight landed.

The crash happened as the 11-year-old aircraft landed in strong winds and heavy rain. U.S. aviation investigators have also inspected the wreckage to see if there were any technical factors that could have contributed to the accident.

