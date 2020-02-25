Arkansas offer has Texas O-lineman feeling good

Offensive lineman Cole Carson didn't have high expectations early on in the recruiting process, but a scholarship offer from University of Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis last week changed things.

"It means a whole lot to me," Carson said. "I never would've thought that one of the biggest schools in college football --Arkansas -- would consider looking at me."

Carson, 6-6, 285 pounds, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest had offers from Texas- San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe and Dartmouth prior to his offer from the Hogs.

"The first thing when I started getting into this recruiting deal, I was like, 'Dang, well I reckon I don't need to set my sights too high because I reckon I won't get noticed by those type of schools,' " Carson said.

Cole Carson highlights

arkansasonline.com/0225carson

That was until Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles direct-messaged him on Twitter on Thursday.

"Lo and behold I got a message from Kendal Briles talking about how he loved my film," Carson said.

He was notified of the offer during a conversation with Davis.

"He told me how he loved my film and how explosive and good on my feet I was," Carson said. "He talked about the atmosphere and how beautiful the campus is. He really sold it on me thats for sure. He's a real good guy."

He's also drawing interest from TCU and SMU along with another SEC school.

"Texas A&M has shown a little interest. Maybe they'll show a little bit more now that Arkansas offered," Carson said.

He said he plans to visit Arkansas on March 7.