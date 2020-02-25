Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas offer has Texas O-lineman feeling good

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Brad Davis, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. ( David Gottschalk)

Offensive lineman Cole Carson didn't have high expectations early on in the recruiting process, but a scholarship offer from University of Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis last week changed things.

"It means a whole lot to me," Carson said. "I never would've thought that one of the biggest schools in college football --Arkansas -- would consider looking at me."

Carson, 6-6, 285 pounds, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest had offers from Texas- San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe and Dartmouth prior to his offer from the Hogs.

"The first thing when I started getting into this recruiting deal, I was like, 'Dang, well I reckon I don't need to set my sights too high because I reckon I won't get noticed by those type of schools,' " Carson said.

Cole Carson highlights

arkansasonline.com/0225carson

That was until Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles direct-messaged him on Twitter on Thursday.

"Lo and behold I got a message from Kendal Briles talking about how he loved my film," Carson said.

He was notified of the offer during a conversation with Davis.

"He told me how he loved my film and how explosive and good on my feet I was," Carson said. "He talked about the atmosphere and how beautiful the campus is. He really sold it on me thats for sure. He's a real good guy."

He's also drawing interest from TCU and SMU along with another SEC school.

"Texas A&M has shown a little interest. Maybe they'll show a little bit more now that Arkansas offered," Carson said.

He said he plans to visit Arkansas on March 7.

