Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Wynne school, officials say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

A Wynne eighth grade student was arrested Tuesday morning after administrators reported finding a gun in his backpack.

Superintendent Carl Easley said several students saw a photo of a gun on Snapchat and reported it to Wynne Junior High School administrators.

The administrators found the student believed to have the weapon around 7:45 a.m. and interviewed him with the school resource officer present, Easley said.

A gun was found in his backpack. Easley said the student told the officer he found the weapon.

Easley said no threats were made.

The student was taken into custody by Wynne police, Easley said, but he said he did not know what happened to the child after that.

A message to Wynne police was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Easley said the school never went on lockdown because the incident did not rise to that level on its threat assessment protocol.

He said the district will review how it handled the incident, and Easley said he especially wants to look at how parents were notified of what happened.

He said the district posted on social media and its website, but he said he would like to consider some kind of phone call notification system in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT