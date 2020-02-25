Bounce for Bailey

FAYETTEVILLE -- In Adrio Bailey's first 54 SEC basketball games for the University of Arkansas, he scored as many as 10 points once.

Against Mississippi State in 2018, Bailey scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Over the Razorbacks' past six SEC games, Bailey has scored 10 or more points five times -- including 16 at Florida, 11 against Auburn and Missouri, and 10 at Missouri and against Mississippi State.

But Bailey isn't ready to say he's playing the best basketball of his Arkansas career, which includes 119 games and 1,928 minutes going into Wednesday night's matchup against Tennessee in Walton Arena.

"I feel like I've worked hard to get where I'm at, and I feel like I'm gradually getting better each game," said Bailey, a 6-6 senior from Clarence, La. "I look at it like that.

"I don't look at it like I'm playing my best basketball because I still have much room to grow. I'm still developing now."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman liked hearing that from Bailey.

"I think that's a great attitude," Musselman said. "When a player has four games left [in the regular season] and the [SEC] Tournament, and he's still talking about improving, that's what you want as a coach and as a culture."

Bailey averaged 10.6 points during the five-game stretch when Razorbacks sophomore guard Isaiah Joe was sidelined while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

"I think Adrio's done a great job, especially without Isaiah," Musselman said. "He was a guy that provided us some three-point made shots. Other guys were taking them, but he was actually making them. He shot a high percentage."

Bailey hit 8 of 14 three-pointers (57.1%) in the five games prior to Joe's return against Missouri on Saturday. The rest of the Razorbacks combined to hit 19 of 73 three-pointers (26.0%) in that span.

"I think people now are recognizing they need to guard [Bailey] out there," Musselman said. "That opens up some dribble-drives. That's why we've had some games with high volumes of free throws attempted.

"We know Isaiah, Mason [Jones], now Adrio, Desi [Sills], we're getting closer and closer to having five guys on the floor that can be a three-point threat."

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said he considers Bailey -- who most of the season has been the Razorbacks' tallest starter -- to be a perimeter player.

"He's versatile," Musselman said. "You know at his size he can guard multiple people. His perimeter shot's improved. I kind of look at him as a hybrid forward. That's how I would describe him."

Bailey didn't want to put himself into a specific category from a position perspective.

"I look at myself as a basketball player," Bailey said. "I love basketball. Inside, outside. Creating mismatches. I just love basketball."

Joe scored 21 points to lead Arkansas to a 78-68 victory over Missouri, and Sills scored 17 off the bench -- his most in an SEC game -- but Bailey played a key role with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers by 13 points with Bailey in the game.

"Adrio has been playing great," Joe said. "He's the glue guy. He brings the energy to the team. He's a great leader. He's going to be vocal out there. Having him on the court is just a big plus for us."

Bailey, averaging career-highs of 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots and 1.4 steals, has drastically improved as a three-point shooter.

Despite the NCAA moving the three-point line back 1 foot, 4 3/4 inches this season to 22-1 3/4 from 20-9, Bailey has hit 15 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc (44.1%) after hitting 2 of 12 (16.7%) last season. He didn't attempt any three-pointers as a freshman or sophomore.

"Adrio's made perimeter shots at a shockingly good rate," Musselman said. "He's one of those guys that actually in a game will shoot better. When the lights come on and the popcorn's popping, he has done a good job of converting threes at a higher rate than he probably does behind closed doors in practice.

"There are players like that, that shoot the ball better when the lights go on. Then there are a lot of players that shoot the ball a lot worse when the lights go on. You'd much prefer the guy that can make them when the lights are on than in a dark gym. I just think he's playing with confidence."

Bailey said he's not surprised by his perimeter shooting because he's put in so much work to improve.

"I knew that was an area I needed to get better at," Bailey said. "It's basically pretty much hard work and just trusting your craft.

"You've put in too many hours to not be confident to shoot the shot. So whenever I shoot it, I'm confident it's going in."

