Council endorses foodie venture

A food truck court and an indoor farmers market are coming to the Park Hill area after a proposal won approval from the North Little Rock City Council on Monday night.

The council unanimously endorsed the enterprise, to be located at a former automobile service center at 3623 JFK Blvd. Joy Evans, the applicant for the project, said the property will have food trucks and a small enclosed patio outside, while a farmers market and crafts store will be housed inside.

Evans said she got the idea after seeing what other cities have during her travels. The former restaurant owner said the Park Hill area is the perfect place to implement her idea.

"We are trying to revitalize and bring more energy and life to an area that has been kind of stagnant in the past," she said.

Evans said the maximum number of food trucks will be four, and they will alternate. Electricity will be provided for the trucks to avoid the need for generators.

Food truck owners will be able to rent spots daily, weekly or monthly, she said.

"The vision that I have for this is that the customers will purchase their food of choice from a variety of options, and they can either take the food to go or they can dine on the inside where there will be seating provided or can dine in the patio section when weather permits," Evans said in her application to the city's Planning Commission.

The building has three overhead doors that will be opened to allow patrons to enjoy the weather and the Park Hill Historic District atmosphere. The area will be family- and dog-friendly.

"We want to create the ambiance of a gathering spot," co-owner Kristi Scott said. "Where people can hang out and eat various foods from all over the area."

The farmers market and crafts store will promote local products as well, Evans said.

Council member Beth White said she thinks the enterprise will bring interest from people outside of North Little Rock.

"I think since that corridor is so well-traveled, I think a lot of people will come and check it out," she said. "I think this has the opportunity to bring some life to the area. It can bring some energy to the area as a place where you can hang out with your friends."

Some residents of the area had previously expressed concern to the Planning Commission about how the influx of people might affect parking.

To alleviate these concerns, the food truck court entered into a parking lease agreement to provide off-street customer parking at West G Avenue.

"They will get some safe parking areas and have it all figured out, I am sure," White said.

Evans said hours of operation haven't been solidified, but she suggested closing time shouldn't exceed 9 or 10 p.m. She expects the business will be open five days a week, and she said she hopes to have a starting date around mid-April.

