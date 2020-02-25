Hogs’ Moore earns national honor

Arkansas freshman Robert Moore was selected on Tuesday as the Perfect Game national player of the week after his big performance in a four-game sweep of Gonzaga.

The second baseman from Leawood, Kan., hit .667 (8 of 12) with four runs and nine RBI for the No. 5 Razorbacks. He also hit his first collegiate home run and a double, drove in at least two runs in all four games and made one of the weekend’s top defensive plays with an underhand glove flip to retire a runner.

Moore, 17, is one of the youngest players in college baseball as an early enrollee and the son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore. He was named SEC co-player of the week with Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum on Monday.

He had a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage against the Zags while raising his batting average 292 points to .375.

Moore is the second Razorbacks player during the first two weeks of the season to win a national honor, as right fielder Heston Kjerstad was named player of the week by Collegiate Baseball following the opening weekend for hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in a sweep of Eastern Illinois.

Moore and Arkansas face Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor this weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.