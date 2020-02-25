Kansas man sought in rape investigation arrested in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A Kansas man being sought in connection with rape was arrested Monday night in Springdale by the U.S. Marshals Service and Springdale police.

German Diaz, 19, was wanted in Lyon County, Kansas, in connection with a rape investigation involving a 14-year-old victim, according to the Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville were contacted late last week about Diaz possibly being in the Springdale area. Diaz was located and arrested without incident at a residence in Springdale.

Diaz was taken to the Washington County jail where he is being held pending extradition proceedings, according to the Marshals Service.