Moore named SEC co-player of the week

University of Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore's big weekend against Gonzaga led to his selection as SEC co-player of the week by the league office Monday.

Moore went 8 of 12 (.667) with his first career home run, a double, 4 runs scored and 9 RBI as the No. 5 Razorbacks (7-0) swept Gonzaga. Moore drove in at least two runs in every game of the series.

The 5-10 freshman from Leawood, Kan., shared the weekly honor with Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum, who hit .500 with 10 RBI and 12 runs in the Aggies' sweep of Army.

Moore, the son of Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, had a .750 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 1.000. He raised his batting average nearly 300 points, from .083 to .375, during the four-game set.

Moore's charging scoop and back-handed glove flip to retire a fast Gonzaga runner Saturday earned the No. 9 spot on the top 10 plays of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Razorbacks take on Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor this weekend in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

Sports on 02/25/2020