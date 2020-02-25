Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Moore named SEC co-player of the week

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:43 a.m.

University of Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore's big weekend against Gonzaga led to his selection as SEC co-player of the week by the league office Monday.

Moore went 8 of 12 (.667) with his first career home run, a double, 4 runs scored and 9 RBI as the No. 5 Razorbacks (7-0) swept Gonzaga. Moore drove in at least two runs in every game of the series.

The 5-10 freshman from Leawood, Kan., shared the weekly honor with Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum, who hit .500 with 10 RBI and 12 runs in the Aggies' sweep of Army.

Moore, the son of Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, had a .750 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 1.000. He raised his batting average nearly 300 points, from .083 to .375, during the four-game set.

Moore's charging scoop and back-handed glove flip to retire a fast Gonzaga runner Saturday earned the No. 9 spot on the top 10 plays of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Razorbacks take on Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor this weekend in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

Sports on 02/25/2020

Print Headline: Moore named SEC co-player of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT