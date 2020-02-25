North Little Rock police name homicide victims

North Little Rock police identified the victims of Sunday's double homicide as 39-year-old Fred Wesson and 44-year-old Avery Cooksey in a news release on Monday evening.

According to police, both victims were found dead of gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene after a 12:45 p.m. call indicated that the victims had been shot.

One victim was found inside of a residence located at 1807 Ben St., and the other was outside on the ground. Wesson and Cooksey were described as black men, according to police.

Police have not released more details about the deaths and say a homicide investigation is ongoing.

