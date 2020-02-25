Police investigate arson report at Little Rock hotel

Police are investigating a fire that started early Tuesday inside a Little Rock hotel room as arson.

An employee at the Budget Inn, 5620 S. University Ave., told officers four people were being loud around 12:20 a.m. outside one of the rooms, according to a Little Rock police report.

The employee went to speak to them, the report states, and refused to refund them because they had not paid for the room themselves. Shortly after, he saw their silver vehicle speed out of the parking lot, police said.

The man checked on the room and saw smoke billowing out the door, according to the report. Police said he put out a blaze that started on the bed with a fire extinguisher and called 911.

No injuries were listed and no suspects were named at the time of the report.