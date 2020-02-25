Sections
Razorbacks complete 2024 schedule with Louisiana Tech

by Matt Jones | Today at 3:16 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Louisiana Tech helmet during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has completed its 2024 football schedule with a game against Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas future nonconference games

The teams are scheduled to play Nov. 23, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Louisiana Tech joins Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oklahoma State and Kent State as nonconference opponents on the Razorbacks’ schedule that year.

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech last played in the 2016 season opener, a 21-20 victory by the Razorbacks that included a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down in the final seven minutes. Arkansas has won all four games it has played against the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech, a member of Conference USA, is coming off a 10-3 campaign and won a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season. The Bulldogs are coached by Skip Holtz, a Fayetteville High School graduate who is the son of former Arkansas coach Lou Holtz.

