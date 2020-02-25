Razorbacks complete 2024 schedule with Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech helmet during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

— Arkansas has completed its 2024 football schedule with a game against Louisiana Tech.

The teams are scheduled to play Nov. 23, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Louisiana Tech joins Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oklahoma State and Kent State as nonconference opponents on the Razorbacks’ schedule that year.

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech last played in the 2016 season opener, a 21-20 victory by the Razorbacks that included a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down in the final seven minutes. Arkansas has won all four games it has played against the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech, a member of Conference USA, is coming off a 10-3 campaign and won a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season. The Bulldogs are coached by Skip Holtz, a Fayetteville High School graduate who is the son of former Arkansas coach Lou Holtz.