TRAFFIC ALERT: Sulphuric acid spill closes U.S. 67 in Lonoke County, officials say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This Department of Transportation map shows the scene of a hazardous material spill on U.S. 67 in Lonoke County on Tuesday morning.

A sulphuric acid spill across U.S. 67 shut down the highway in both directions in Lonoke County on Tuesday morning, according to the state transportation department.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the spill near Austin shortly before 6:30 a.m. and is diverting traffic at the Beebe-Conway exit for southbound vehicles and the Cabot exit for northbound vehicles.

The spill happened when a tanker containing sulphuric acid overturned, said Melody Daniel, spokeswoman for the state Department of Emergency Management. Daniel said that she did not know when the spill would be cleaned up, but did not believe it was an immediate danger.

“It’s obviously not something to be blase about, but at this time it’s too early to tell just how dangerous it is,” Daniel said.

