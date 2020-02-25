Michael Center runs away from reporters and lawyers Monday after his sentencing at the federal courthouse in Boston. (AP/Steven Senne)

Ex-coach sentenced in college bribery

BOSTON -- The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin sprinted away from a scrum of reporters and his own lawyers Monday after he was sentenced to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe as part of a sweeping college admissions scam.

In court, Michael Center collapsed into his chair and sobbed after the judge declared he would spend time behind bars for actions that undermined the public's faith in the college admissions process.

Center pleaded guilty in Boston's federal court last year to participating in the bribery scheme, in which parents paid huge sums to get their children into top universities, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the admissions consultant at the center of the scam, Rick Singer, paid Center to help an applicant get admitted as a tennis recruit, even though the student didn't play the sport competitively.

Center was among 50 people arrested last year in the case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, in which wealthy parents were accused of paying bribes to cheat on their children's entrance exams or get them admitted to selective schools as fake athletic recruits.

Virginia ends Confederates' holiday

RICHMOND, Va.-- Virginia state lawmakers passed a bill Monday scrapping a 116-year-old state holiday honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

The House approved legislation that had already cleared the Senate, advancing the measure to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it. The bill, which passed both chambers without extended debate, designates Election Day as a state holiday instead.

Lee-Jackson Day, established in 1904, is observed annually in Virginia on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January.

Critics of the Lee-Jackson holiday view it as a celebration of the state's slave-holding history that's offensive to black Americans. Many cities and counties have opted not to observe it.

"Voting is our most fundamental right as Americans -- and it is past time we stopped celebrating men who worked actively to uphold the system of slavery," Northam said in a statement. "We are one step closer to a more representative and inclusive Virginia."

For a time, the holiday was combined with the one celebrating civil-rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the holidays were split in 2000.

Archdiocese assets safe, high court says

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a court order to seize assets belonging to the Roman Catholic archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico, to pay pension benefits for Catholic school teachers.

The justices said in an unsigned opinion that a Puerto Rico court lacked the authority to issue an order to seize $4.7 million of the archdiocese's assets to cover the pension benefits.

The high-court ruling does not end the fight over the benefits, which arose amid a long-running recession that led Puerto Rico's government to declare bankruptcy and Congress to create an oversight board to help the U.S. territory deal with more than $100 billion in debts and pension obligations.

Active and retired employees of the Catholic schools sued over claims that the archdiocese had effectively eliminated pension benefits.

Girl totes rifle to back gun proposal

BOISE, Idaho -- An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 rifle appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits.

Charles Nielsen addressed the committee that voted to send the legislation to the full House as Bailey Nielsen, who didn't say anything, stood at his side with the weapon slung over her right shoulder.

"Bailey is carrying a loaded AR-15," Charles Nielsen told lawmakers. "People live in fear, terrified of that which they do not understand. She's been shooting since she was 5 years old. She got her first deer with this weapon at 9. She carries it responsibly. She knows how not to put her finger on the trigger. We live in fear in a society that is fed fear on a daily basis."

He said Bailey was an example of someone who could responsibly handle a gun, and lawmakers should extend that to non-residents.

There was no notable reaction among lawmakers to the girl carrying the AR-15. Guns are not an uncommon sight in the Statehouse when gun legislation is being debated, particularly handguns on belt holsters.

Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a new law that went into place last summer. The legislation would extend that to any legal resident of the United States or a U.S. armed services member.

A Section on 02/25/2020