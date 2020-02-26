Armed visit to Baxter County home nets man 2 months in jail

A man was sentenced to two months in jail and six years of probation after showing up to a Baxter County home last year armed with a shotgun, according to court records filed Tuesday.

On Sept. 19, 2019 deputies responding to a report of gunmen threatening a homeowner in Briarcliff found that owner holding two men, Kip Edward Swadley and Greg Anthony Garreans, both 29, at gunpoint, a probable cause affidavit states.

Authorities took Swadley and Garreans into custody, who both told investigators that Garreans had discovered his rifle missing and believed a guest at his home had taken it. The pair, along with a third man, identified only as “Alex,” went to the home after receiving a tip from a neighbor who claimed to know who possessed the firearm, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner came to the door armed with a gun and ordered Garreans to drop his own weapon, authorities said. The man disarmed Swadley and told the pair to get on the ground.

“Alex,” who reportedly brought a samurai-style sword to the house, fled in their vehicle, authorities said.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Wednesday that the third man's last name remained unknown, as Swadley and Garreans refused to provide the information.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Montgomery, who added that detectives have a suspect but haven't confirmed enough evidence to make an arrest.

Swadley waived his jury trial and was found guilty of aggravated assault, court records show. Baxter County Circuit Judge Gordon Webb sentenced him to two months in jail and six years of probation.

An online jail roster showed Swadley remained in the Baxter County jail Wednesday afternoon.

Garreans’ jury trial is scheduled for March 23, according to court records.