ASU men at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS Arkansas State 15-14, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 11-17, 6-11 SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 52-28 RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING

LINEUPS

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G P.J. Hardy, 6-1, Sr. 9.9 1.7 G Cedric Russell, 6-2, Jr. 13.3 3.8 G Mylik Wilson, 6-3, Fr. 11.2 5.6 F Jalen Johnson, 6-7, Jr. 15.5 6.9 F Dou Gueye, 6-9, Jr. 8.6 5.5 COACH Bob Marlin (185-141 in 10 seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jerry Johnson, 6-2, Sr. 9.0 2.3 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 12.9 3.2 G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 9.0 4.8 F Malik Brevard, 6-8, Sr. 6.0 6.2 F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 8.4 4.3 COACH Mike Balado (39-54 in three seasons at ASU)

TEAM COMPARISON

ULL ASU 71.7 Points for 70.6 75.0 Points against 71.6 -0.2 Rebound margin -1.2 -0.5 Turnover margin +1.2 41.2 FG pct. 43.6 32.1 3-pt pct. 34.7 73.4 FT pct. 70.6 CHALK TALK Arkansas State enters on a seven-game losing streak. … Louisiana-Lafayette has lost three of its past four games. … ASU won the first meeting against Louisiana-Lafayette 79-67 on Dec. 18 in Jonesboro.