Bentonville School District discrimination claim investigated

BENTONVILLE -- School District officials believe a complaint filed last year against the district alleging sex discrimination is close to being dismissed.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights received a complaint in August alleging "discrimination on the basis of sex in connection with a report or complaint of sexual assault," wrote Margaret Baune, an office attorney, in a Dec. 11 email to Superintendent Debbie Jones.

The letter was obtained through a public-records request by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for correspondence between the office and the district. The name of the person who filed the complaint was redacted from all correspondence received through the request, which amounted to a few email.

The assault allegation was made by a high school student against another student, said Marshall Ney, the district's attorney.

"What I would tell you is the Bentonville School District had performed a full review and that the (Office for Civil Rights) was comfortable with the district's review and conclusions," Ney said. "It was all determined to be unsubstantiated."

Ney said he spoke to the Office for Civil Rights this week and he's confident the case will be dismissed, though the office hasn't yet issued an official notification of dismissal.

Baune, in a Jan. 24 email to Ney, wrote the office's target resolution date for the case was Feb. 16.

Also provided as part of the newspaper's records request was a Jan. 21 email from West High School Principal Jonathon Guthrie to a person whose name was redacted. Guthrie wrote, "Please find the attached letter detailing the investigation into the allegations from May 2019." The attached letter wasn't provided in response to the records request.

The Office for Civil Rights enforces several federal civil rights laws prohibiting discrimination in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance from the Department of Education.

A complaint of discrimination can be filed by anyone who believes an education institution receiving federal financial assistance has discriminated against someone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age, according to the office's website.

NW News on 02/26/2020