Blagojevich law license focus of hearing

CHICAGO -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich won his freedom last week when President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, but he may lose his law license.

At a hearing Tuesday before a panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, commission attorneys urged the panel to recommend that Blagojevich's suspended license be permanently revoked.

Making their case, the attorneys reminded the panel about some of the things that led to Blagojevich's conviction and 14-year prison sentence, which Trump put a stop to after about eight years. They spoke about the former governor's attempts to auction off an appointment to President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat and how Blagojevich tried to shake down the CEO of a children's hospital.

Blagojevich didn't attend the hearing, but his attorney, Sheldon Sorosky, echoed the argument that Blagojevich has been making since even before his 2011 conviction on corruption charges and since his release from prison: that he didn't break the law.

The three-member panel will take up to three months to issue its report to a commission review board.

Barr names federal Prisons Bureau chief

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr named Michael Carvajal as the new director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons, months after shaking up the agency's top leadership in the wake of the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Barr announced the move Tuesday, replacing Kathy Hawk Sawyer, whom he had personally asked to return to run the agency in the wake of Epstein's death.

Carvajal is the assistant director of the department's correctional programs division, which handles the daily oversight of the bureau's correctional services. He has held a number of positions since joining the Bureau of Prisons in 1992 as a correctional officer, including working as a warden and director of a regional office.

Photo by U.S. Department of Justice

The Army veteran is also responsible for leading the bureau's intelligence efforts, working with other law enforcement and counterterrorism agencies.

Hawk Sawyer, who will remain for now as a senior adviser at the Bureau of Prisons, did not intend to remain in the top post permanently.

The Bureau of Prisons has been in the spotlight since Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Accused in killing found unfit for trial

CORUNNA, Mich. -- A Michigan man charged with killing and mutilating a man whom he met through the dating app Grindr is not mentally fit to stand trial, his attorney said.

Mark Latunski was examined by the state's Center for Forensic Psychiatry. The prosecutor's office doesn't object to the conclusion that he's "not presently competent," attorney Douglas Corwin Jr. said.

Photo by Shiawassee County Sheriff's Offi

This undated booking photo provided by the Shiawassee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Mark Latunski is shown. A Michigan judge on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2019, has ordered a mental competency evaluation for Latunski, who is charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr. (Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office/via AP)

Latunski is being held at the Shiawassee County jail and is scheduled for a court hearing Thursday. He's charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Bacon's body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski's home in Bennington Township, 90 miles northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

The case will be put on hold while Latunski receives treatment to try to improve his mental competency, Corwin said.

Slaying likely hate crime, governor says

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The recent killing of a person believed to be a transgender woman that has shocked and angered many in Puerto Rico is likely a hate crime, Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Tuesday.

While no one has been arrested, she said the investigation into the fatal shooting of a person identified as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz is making progress.

"Everything points to this being a hate crime, and that's how it will be treated," she said.

The victim's body was found Monday in the northern town of Toa Baja.

Police are investigating the authenticity of a publicly released video in which at least two men are heard mocking and threatening a person believed to be the victim, followed by gunfire.

Activist Pedro Julio Serrano said in a statement that he was outraged by the killing.

"There's no doubt that transphobia and intolerance had much to do in this case," he said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

