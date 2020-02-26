Bloomberg to visit Bentonville on Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BENTONVILLE -- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign Thursday at a rally downtown.

The former mayor of New York City will speak about 7 p.m. at the Record, an event center at 104 S.W. A St. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Bloomberg's campaign opened a Northwest Arkansas headquarters in Fayetteville last month, after opening a state campaign headquarters in Little Rock.

"Mike made Arkansas a priority from the moment he filed to get on the state ballot, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back," said state campaign director Evan Tanner. "The more Arkansas voters get to know Mike, the more they believe that he's the best candidate to defeat Trump. The vast support we are witnessing across the state proves that Mike's vision for rebuilding America resonates with voters here."

A billionaire media mogul, Bloomberg served three terms as New York City mayor from 2002 to 2013. He served first as a Republican, then as an independent.

He started Bloomberg LP in 1981 after being laid off from his previous job, according to his campaign and business biographies. Bloomberg LP is a global financial services, software and mass media company. It's best known business is Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg has visited Little Rock twice. He registered as a presidential candidate Nov. 12 and marched in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Jan. 20.

Bloomberg's campaign has focused on states, including Arkansas, voting in next week's Super Tuesday primaries.

NW News on 02/26/2020