Childress finds range, lifts Deacons over Blue Devils

Dayton's Obi Toppin, center, positions for a free throw as George Mason's Javon Greene, left, and AJ Wilson defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. Dayton won 62-55. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start, hit a tying three-pointer late in regulation and helped Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying three-pointer with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first victory against the Blue Devils since March 2014.

Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath (right) shoots over Duke forward Javin De Laurier during the Demon Deacons’ 113-101 double-overtime victory against the No. 7 Blue Devils on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP/Lynn Hey)

He finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes.

"I don't care about percentages," Childress said of his 0-for-10 start. "I'm satisfied with the shots I take. I practice those. It might not have went as much as I'd like to. But I just wanted to find the right moment to take over the game, and I did that."

Freshman Wendell Moore had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4), and Tre Jones added 24. Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 25 points to lead Wake Forest.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 85,

KANSAS STATE 66

WACO, Texas -- Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the No. 2 Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) quickly recovered from their first Big 12 loss to beat Kansas State.

Cartier Diarra had 19 points for Kansas State (9-19, 2-13), which is 0-8 in February and has lost its past eight road games overall.

NO. 4 DAYTON 66,

GEORGE MASON 55

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

Toppin scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0). AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 69,

TEXAS A&M 60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight three-pointers, also a career-best, to lead Kentucky (23-5, 12-2 SEC) past Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7) for its seventh consecutive victory.

Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk (Bentonville, Lepanto) in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a victory over Florida on Saturday.

Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 15 AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58

AUBURN, Ala. -- Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Auburn (24-4, 11-4 SEC) withstood Mississippi's rally attempts.

Samir Doughty had 14 points and 4 assists but also had 5 turnovers. The SEC's leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11).

OKLAHOMA 65,

NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 51

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating No. 22 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6) were coming off a 30-point victory over Iowa State and had won five of six. Kevin McCullar led Texas Tech with 13 points.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NO. 18 IOWA 70

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping Michigan State (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) rally past Iowa.

Luka Garza scored 20 points and Ryan Kriener had 18 for Iowa (19-9, 10-7).

SEC MEN

MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, ALABAMA 73

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Reggie Perry scored 21 points and Tyson Carter added 19 as Mississippi State (18-10, 9-6 SEC) held off Alabama.

The Crimson Tide came as close as 77-73 with 17 seconds left on a Jaden Shackleford putback before Carter and Perry made 3 of 4 free throws to close out the game.

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 29 points to lead Alabama (15-13, 7-8). Shackelford had 17 points and James Bolden finished with 11.

Sports on 02/26/2020