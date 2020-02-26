Country chart-topper Maren Morris sets Oct. 9 concert at Walmart AMP

FILE - This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Maren Morris at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. ( AP/Sanford Myers )

Grammy-winning country singer Maren Morris will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, in Rogers.

Supporting performers include James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith. Gates for the concert, part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series, open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets — $34.75 to $64.75 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.