Marriage Licenses

Adrian Williams, 46, and Mirtala Torres Guevara, 32, both of Little Rock.

Fortunatus Akawuaku, 30, and Travae Ruth, 24, both of Sherwood.

Kreth Koehler, 58, and Carolyn Carter, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Marcellus Carpenter, 21, and Janell Young, 21, both of Little Rock.

Shawn Prater, 32, of North Little Rock, and Ashton Harper, 21, of Austin.

Craig Doig, 24, and Mackenzie Lord, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Micky Wilson, 48, and Ebony Avant, 37, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Woodham, 27, and Aurora Ortman, 20, both of Little Rock.

Jay Smith, 42, and Kristy Bright, 41, both of Maumelle.

Merissa Griffin, 41, and Marshadrick Waddy, 33, both of Sherwood.

Paul Nathan, 54, of North Little Rock, and Jackie Brason, 51, of Little Rock.

Willie Fields, 76, of Sherwood, and Saundra Lucas, 76, of Lawton, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

20-726 Lamanda Cardwell v. Randy Cardwell.

20-727 Alisha Lewis v. Tramain Lewis.

20-728 Katrina Lewis v. Marcel Lewis.

GRANTED

19-1790 Channell Ghant v. Miles Ghant.

19-1793 Britney Phillips v. Anthony Phillips Jr.

19-2457 Aletha Harden v. George Harden.

19-3442 Ray Thomas v. Valencia Thomas.

19-4211 Brittany Cook v. Justin Cook.

20-194 Makesha Plummer Jackson v. Gregory Jackson.

20-216 Jatesha White v. Darrell White.

20-264 Kenneth Banks v. Debra Banks.

Metro on 02/26/2020