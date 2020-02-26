Follow live: Arkansas hosts Tennessee

11:49, 1H | Arkansas 18, Tennessee 7

Mason Jones seems to be well on his way to another big scoring night. He has 13 points so far on 4 of 6 shooting and 1 of 2 from deep. Jones is also 4 of 4 at the line.

On his first free throw attempt, he reached the 1,000-point mark in his Arkansas career, becoming the 44th Razorbacks player to do so. Only eight others have done it in two seasons, and he did it in 61 games.

Jones has Arkansas' last nine points. Jimmy Whitt has three and Ethan Henderson two.

Tennessee has committed five turnovers through eight minutes.

15:58, 1H | Arkansas 9, Tennessee 1

Ethan Henderson was perhaps a surprise add to the starting lineup tonight, but he's made Eric Musselman look like a genius early.

Henderson has four rebounds, three offensive, and two points, which he scored on a putback. He also blocked a shot. The man has been everywhere in the opening four minutes. Well done.

Mason Jones will be at the line when play resumes. Isaiah Joe pitched ahead to Jones in transition following Santiago Vescovi's second turnover of the night and drew contact. He wanted a goaltend, too, but I don't think he's going to get it.

Heck of a start for the Razorbacks, who desperately need a win to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Adrio Bailey and Ethan Henderson.

I'm interested to see if Joe can come back out tonight and impact this game the way he did Saturday's against Missouri. Joe knocked down 5 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 21 points on the Tigers in his return from injury. He hit 5 of 6 3-point attempts from the right wing, which is a season high.

Can Jones settle back in, too, with Joe back? His nine shots taken last weekend were his fewest in a game since Jan. 15 against Vanderbilt (7). What I do like, though, is he has nine assists in the last two games. He has assisted on nine 3s and nine buckets in the lane this month.

Jones is five points away from 1,000 in his Arkansas career.

Whitt is dressed out tonight, but he was far from full speed in pre-game warmups. He looks to be favoring his back. He received extra on-court attention from strength coach Dave Richardson about 25 minutes before tipoff.

This will be Henderson's second career start. His first came in the loss at Florida last Tuesday. Desi Sills, who is averaging 14-plus points on 50-plus percent from 3 in his three games off the bench, will play a reserve role again tonight.

Tennessee's starters: Santiago Vescovi (6-3), Josiah-Jordan James (6-6), John Fulkerson (6-9), Yves Pons (6-6) and Jordan Bowden (6-5).

Vescovi and Bowden had their way with Arkansas in the teams' first meeting, combining for 36 points on 50 percent from the floor. Vescovi, a freshman who joined the Vols at semester, also recorded a career-high eight assists in Tennessee's 82-61 win.

Bowden scored 16 points on 7 of 16 shooting, 5 of 9 inside the arc. That is where Bowden hurt Arkansas most, Eric Musselman said. He is also a threat from the perimeter, but has struggled there in SEC play, knocking down 19.7 percent of 76 attempts.

Pons, according to KenPom analytics, has the second-highest block rate of any SEC defender who has played a minimum of 40 percent of his team's minutes. He has at least one block in each game this season, and Vols coach Rick Barnes considers the junior one of the best defenders in the league. Also keep an eye on Fulkerson, who ranks in the top 25 in the SEC in offensive and defensive rebound rate.