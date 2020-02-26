High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 40, SPRINGDALE 38 Sawyer Price's layup broke a 36-36 tie with 2:00 left to play and put Bentonville (17-8, 8-5 6A-West) ahead to stay as the Tigers slipped past Springdale (10-15, 3-10) in Springdale. Thane Spencer had 11 points for Bentonville. Grant James had 11 for Springdale.

BENTONVILLE WEST 66, VAN BUREN 61 Riley Buccino scored 20 points and Dillon Bailey 19 to lead the Wolverines (10-13, 5-8 6A-West) past Van Buren (9-16, 3-10). Luke Allen made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Wolverines (10-13, 5-8), who clinched the No. 5 seed from the 6A-West. Brayden Gilmore scored 21 points, and Avery Salisbury had 18 for the Pointers (9-16, 3-10).

FAYETTEVILLE 85, ROGERS HERITAGE 62 C.J. Williams hit eight three-pointers and finished with 35 points to pace Fayetteville (18-8, 10-3 6A-West). Tamaury Releford had 14 points while Landon Glasper and Matthew Wayman both scored 10 points.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 74, VILONIA 66 Layden Blocker scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half for Little Rock Christian (15-9, 9-4 5A-West), which moved into second place in the conference. Trey Jones scored 14 points, William Wood had 12 points and Akeem Gilmore added 10 points for the Warriors.

RUSSELLVILLE 70, SILOAM SPRINGS 45 Taelon Peter ended with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists as Russellville (23-4, 13-0 5A-West) moved within a victory of finishing unbeaten in league play. Trey Allen added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cyclones.

SYLVAN HILLS 54, WATSON CHAPEL 38 Nick Smith had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals to help Sylvan Hills (18-7, 9-4 5A-Central) snap a three-game losing streak. Corey Washington added 14 points for the Bears. Jordan Tillmon led the Wildcats (6-20, 2-11) with 20 points.

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 65, SPRINGDALE 32 Bentonville (24-1, 13-0) clinched the 6A-West Conference championship with a victory over Springdale (3-23, 0-13). Bella Irlenborn led the Lady Tigers with 14 points, while Riley Hayes finished with 11 points. Thaly Sysavanh had 14 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

FAYETTEVILLE 61, ROGERS HERITAGE 40 Coriah Beck scored 22 points and Sasha Goforth had 20 as Fayetteville (20-5, 11-2 6A-West) rolled. Alex Pabon led Rogers Heritage (15-12, 7-6) with 15 points.

GREENWOOD 57, ALMA 24 Ally Sockey had 16 points and 6 rebounds while Kinley Fisher added 13 points as Greenwood (21-5, 11-2 5A-West) held the Lady Airedales to five points in the second half, including one in the fourth quarter.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 66, ROGERS 41 Caylan Koons finished with a game-high 25 points and Springdale Har-Ber (20-6, 10-3 6A-West) defeated Rogers (16-11, 6-7). Pacious McDaniel scored 22 points and Sophie Nelson had 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.

VAN BUREN 42, BENTONVILLE WEST 35 Bailee Woodard and Brooklyn Kannady each scored 12 points to lead Van Buren (9-17, 3-10 6A-West) past Bentonville West (6-21, 2-11) in Centerton.

WATSON CHAPEL 51, SYLVAN HILLS 34 Ky'aria Ginger scored 24 points to lead Watson Chapel (16-9, 9-3 5A-Central) to a road victory over Sylvan Hills. The Lady Wildcats led 8-6 after the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime before leading 35-22 after three quarters.

