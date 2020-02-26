Homicide reported in North Little Rock

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after finding a victim with gunshot wounds in a cemetery on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper.
Officers found the victim at Edgewood Cemetery at 4200 Division St. just before 2:30 p.m. Emergency services transported the victim to a local hospital where the person later died, the report said.
No information about the victim's identity, gender, age or residence was released.
North Little Rock detectives have begun a homicide investigation.
