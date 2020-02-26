• Wayne Evans, a Mississippi Department of Transportation supervisor, said his Marine Corps training kicked in when a car with its emergency flashers on pulled to a stop at a job site on I-20 near Brandon and he calmly grabbed a pair of gloves from a first-aid kit and helped deliver a baby boy.

• Eric McGill Jr., 27, of Lebanon, Pa., a Rastafarian adherent awaiting trial in a shooting case, filed a handwritten lawsuit asking a federal judge to release him from solitary confinement at a jail where he has been held for more than a year because he refuses to cut his dreadlocks.

• Anthony Orr, 49, faces a murder charge and other counts after being accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend as the two fought and then critically wounding her as she stood on a float near a Mardi Gras parade route in Mobile, Ala., police said.

• Asia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan and who faced death threats from Islamic extremists, said she will seek asylum in France, officials said.

• Charlene Esserman and her husband, Ron, pledged $2.5 million to establish the Esserman Family Fund for Investigative Journalism at the Miami Foundation to support a newspaper fellowship for young reporters and promote the "best accountability reporting" in south Florida.

• John Michael Ward, 45, a former Baptist church pastor in Westlake, La., who pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

• George Hood, 62, a U.S. Marine veteran from Naperville, Ill., said he's in the best shape of his life after he held his body in a plank position, with his torso in the air, legs straight and body supported only by his forearms and toes, for 8 hours and 15 minutes to set a Guinness World Record.

• Thomas Eisel, 28, captured on surveillance video tackling a deacon during an evening service at a Catholic church in Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged with battery and other counts, deputies said.

• Nhu Mai Nguyen, 49, a former Highland, Calif., woman who pleaded guilty to being part of a ring that smuggled the horns of the endangered black rhinoceros to Vietnam and China, forfeited 100 blocks of gold seized from a safe deposit box and was sentenced to a year of home detention and probation, federal prosecutors said.

