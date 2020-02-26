Jacksonville makes crucial free throws late

When it came down to the fourth quarter and overtime, Jacksonville made free throws and Maumelle didn't in a 58-55 5A-Central victory for the Titans on Tuesday at Titan Gymnasium.

The victory assured Jacksonville (17-4, 13-0 5A-Central) of the regular-season conference championship. For the Hornets, they could finish as the second or third seed with one game to play.

The Hornets (19-7, 9-4) had a chance to grab a victory in regulation, but a shot from Tre Flowers wouldn't fall. In overtime, Maumelle had a shot at tying the game but Jayvain Menifee was unable to convert the three-pointer.

"This season is a blessing for us," Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said. "We didn't start the season well, and we had a bad outing at the King Cotton. I thought we were the best team there, but we just didn't play well.

"But these guys got it together with a couple of nonconference games left, then went through the conference season. Maumelle is a real good team. We beat them twice, but it was close both times."

Jacksonville added to a 44-42 lead when Davonte Davis hit a field goal 20 seconds into the fourth quarter. But seven consecutive points from the Hornets put Maumelle ahead 49-46 with 5:29 remaining.

Jacksonville cut the lead by one with 4:22 left when Christian Moore hit the first of two free throws. The next score came more than three minutes later when Darvis Rasberry scored after a rebound for a 51-47 Maumelle lead.

Jacksonville's TJ Stewart trimmed the lead to 51-49 with 58.6 seconds remaining, then Davis tied the game with two free throws with 22 seconds left.

In overtime, the Titans' Braxton Brown hit two free throws for a 53-51 lead after being fouled with 2:07 remaining.

Maumelle's Josh Denton tied the game with 1:06 left, but Davis hit three of four free throws to increase the Titans' lead to 56-53. Maumelle's Mason Matthews hit a field goal after a rebound, trimming the lead to 56-55.

With 6.6 seconds left, Davis hit two free throws to set the final margin.

"There were several opportunities throughout the game where we were careless with the ball," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "I think we had 18 turnovers in the game, and that is way too many. And when you miss ... free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime, you probably won't win."

Maumelle missed all four free throws it took in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Jacksonville hit 10 of 12 in that same time period.

Davis had a game-high 31 points for the Titans.

Matthews had 13 for the Hornets, and Taylin Banks and Carl Daughtery added 10.

GIRLS

JACKSONVILLE 59, MAUMELLE 27

Sophomore Da'kariya Jackson scored 29 points as the Lady Titans (16-9, 11-2 5A-Central) pulled away from the Lady Hornets (9-18, 5-8).

Trista Dillard had eight points and Kennedi Borkins had seven for Maumelle.

Sports on 02/26/2020