Jury selection continues in Torres' murder case

Mauricio Torres is escorted June 21 from the Benton County Courthouse Annex in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- One more juror and three alternates need to be selected to serve on the jury for Mauricio Torres' capital murder trial.

Jury selection continued Tuesday and the attorneys selected three more people to serve on the panel. Eight jurors were seated last week.

They need 12 jurors and three alternates for the jury.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren said he expects opening statements to begin Thursday.

Torres, 50, is charged with capital murder and battery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

It is Torres' second trial. He was previously convicted of the murder and battery charges, but last year the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions and ordered a new trial.

Torres is accused of sodomizing his son with a stick in Missouri, causing his death. Maurice Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic. A medical examiner testified in the 2016 trial the boy's death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy.

Jury selection will continue this morning.

