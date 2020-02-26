Murder-trial panel needs 1 more juror

Mauricio Torres is escorted June 21 from the Benton County Courthouse Annex in Bentonville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO)

BENTONVILLE -- One more juror and three alternates need to be selected for Mauricio Torres' capital-murder trial.

Attorneys on Tuesday selected three people to serve on the panel. Eight jurors were seated last week.

Torres, 50, is aslo charged with battery. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

It is Torres' second trial. He was previously convicted of the murder and battery charges, but last year the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions and ordered a new trial.

Torres is accused of sodomizing his son with a stick in Missouri, causing his death. Maurice Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015.

02/26/2020