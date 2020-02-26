• An investigation into legendary singer Placido Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers found more than two dozen people who said they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar when he held senior management positions at the Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera, according to people familiar with the findings. The investigation, conducted by lawyers hired by the American Guild of Musical Artists, concluded that the accounts from 27 people showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by Domingo spanning at least two decades, according to those who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the findings. While the report has not been made public, the union's national executive director, Leonard Egert, other senior union leaders and the investigators briefed the union's Board of Governors on its findings Monday. Domingo issued a statement saying: "I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience." The union's investigation was the first of two independent inquiries conducted after several women, in two Associated Press articles published last year, accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abusing his power. The second inquiry, still ongoing, is by the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo had been general director since 2003 before resigning in October.

Dee Dee Myers, executive vice president at Warner Bros., speaks during a women's forum at the Wynn hotel and casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

• Dee Dee Myers, head of corporate communications at the nearly century-old movie and television studio Warner Bros., is leaving the post after five years. Once the inspiration for the character of C.J. Cregg (portrayed by Allison Janney) on the hit show The West Wing after her years as White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton, Myers joined the Burbank, Calif., studio in 2014 to steward communications for one of Hollywood's biggest entertainment companies. She reported to former Warner Bros. chief executive officer Kevin Tsujihara. She leaves her role as executive vice president for worldwide corporate communications and public affairs for Warner Bros. Entertainment in a bit more than a month. "We faced our share of long days, late nights and heart-stopping headlines," Myers said in a memo to colleagues Monday. "I will leave on April 1 with only the fondest memories -- and a trunk full of swag." Myers led the Warner Bros. press office through upheaval at the studio, now part of WarnerMedia, including last year's ouster of Tsujihara after allegations of sexual misconduct and the takeover by AT&T.

