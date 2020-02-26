100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1920

BLYTHEVILLE -- The comptroller of currency at Washington has granted permission for the organization at Blytheville of a national bank, according to information received here today. The institution will have a capital of $100,000, with $10,000 surplus.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1970

• Commissioner of Correction C. Robert Sarver said that a barracks at Cummins Prison Farm was to be racially integrated Wednesday night -- the first regular barracks at Cummins to be integrated. He said that Cummins once had an integrated disciplinary barracks but didn't have now.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1995

PINE BLUFF -- Evaluators with the U.S. Army and the Federal Emergency Management Agency praised local officials for their response and cooperation with Pine Bluff Arsenal commanders in Thursday's mock chemical accident exercise. But there are some areas which need to be enhanced to ensure public safety in the event of a real accident at the arsenal. Joe Miller, a civilian who works with the Army's Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, part of the Chemical and Biological Defense Command in Aberdeen, Md., and John Benton, an education specialist with FEMA's Region VI office in Denton, Texas, co-directed the exercise. The exercise simulated an accident involving the aging chemical stockpile at the arsenal. It was designed to test the emergency response and procedures established by the arsenal and its surrounding communities.

10 years ago

Feb. 26, 2010

• Math and science students from Little Rock's Central High School won first place in the Junior Engineering and Technology Society competition at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Central, which is in the Little Rock School District, won with 68 points. Team A from the Hot Springs-based Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, won second place with 64 points. Team B from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, the state public residential high school, won third place with 45 points. The competition -- Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics and Science -- is an annual competition sponsored by UALR's Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology. Thirteen teams representing eight Arkansas high schools tested their skills in solving actual engineering problems, competing for a possible 80 points for the state award.

Metro on 02/26/2020