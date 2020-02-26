Police: Arkansas teen who fatally shot girlfriend said it was 'dumbest thing he'd ever done'

TEXARKANA, Ark. — An 18-year-old facing a manslaughter charge told investigators that pointing his AR-15 rifle at his girlfriend was the "dumbest thing he'd ever done," authorities said.

Kayden Shay May was initially charged with murder in the Thursday shooting of his girlfriend, Abbigayle "Abby" Thacker, 18, in a camper they shared on South Mosely Road in Texarkana, Arkansas. Charges were later reduced to manslaughter, and May was released on bond.

In an interview with detectives, May said he and Thacker joked and teased one another about dinner after he left work that afternoon, investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit. May reported that he worked for Thacker's grandfather all day and had dropped some tools off before going home at about 4:30 p.m.

May said he had the rifle "out" and thought it was "clear of ammunition" when he took the safety off and fired the weapon as Thacker stood in front of the stove preparing food, authorities wrote.

"He admitted that putting the rifle on fire and pointing it at the victim was the dumbest thing he'd ever done," the affidavit states. "He stated he could not believe he shot and killed his girlfriend. He said he may have accidentally pulled the bolt back before he released the magazine, causing the round to be entered into the chamber."

Immediately after the gun fired, May sought help from his aunt, who lives in a house on the same property as the camper. May reportedly attempted CPR, but Thacker died at the scene.

May is scheduled to appear next month for a status hearing in Miller County circuit court.